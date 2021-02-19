Endgames: The answer key for EW's Broadway crossword and other puzzles from the March issue
Credit: Joan Marcus
Broadway and live theater in general has been hit particularly hard during the coronavirus pandemic, with the Great White Way being completely shuttered since early last year. And because we sorely miss it, EW devoted our latest crossword puzzle to all things Broadway. See how well you know your Wicked from your Dear Evan Hansen in the answer key below, and you can check out the answers to EW's Role Play and Jumble Book challenges as well.
Crossword
Credit: EW
Role Play
- Brandon Routh in Superman Returns (2005)
- Tom Welling in Smallville (CW, 2001-2011)
- Christopher Reeve in Superman (1978)
- Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013)
The Jumble Book
Question: When was Kermit the Frog born?
Miss Piggy
Animal
Fozzie Bear
Beaker
Answer: Leap Year
