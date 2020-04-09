Watch Disney Broadway stars sing 'Go the Distance' while socially distanced

Image zoom ABC

In this time of social isolation and quarantine, it's nice to remember that even great distances can be crossed. On Good Morning America Thursday, a bevy of actors from Disney Broadway shows got together to sing "Go the Distance" from Hercules. The performance was part of ABC's "Day of Hope" programming that spotlighted food bank workers and struggling families who are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Hercules had a limited stage run in Central Park last summer through the Public Theater's Public Works program, though Disney maestro Alan Menken has hinted that there are additional plans for the show.

The performers included Jelani Alladin (who played the lead in the Central Park Hercules), James Monroe Iglehart, Ryan McCartan, Adrienne Walker, Ciara Renee, Heather Headley, McKenzie Kurtz, Michael James Scott, and L. Steven Taylor. Alladin and Iglehart were also part of Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, a one-night event back in November that featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra to celebrate the titular anniversary and raise $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Now, amidst quarantine, that show will be streamed in its entirety for the first time to raise money for the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund created by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. McCartan (Frozen) will host the stream live from his family's basement, interviewing Disney and Broadway stars from their homes throughout the evening.

The stream will start at 7 p.m. ET on Monday and will be available to watch at broadwaycares.org, youtube.com/BCEFA or facebook.com/BCEFA. The stream will also be available through media partners Playbill.com, abc7ny.com and the sites of the ABC-owned TV stations around the country.

Watch "Go the Distance" above.

