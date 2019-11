Beauty and the Beast may be a tale as old as time, but it’s now been 25 years since the Disney hit arrived on Broadway. In the years since, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, and Hercules have been just a few of the beloved films that have made new magic on stage.

That quarter-century milestone was celebrated Monday at a New York City benefit concert attended by many of the Broadway stars who have appeared in Disney Theatrical Productions over the years, including Kerry Butler, James Monroe Iglehart, Sheri Rene Scott, Christian Borle, and Susan Egan.

Proceeds from Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Keep clicking to see more exclusive portraits from the event.