Diana: The Musical to close on Broadway after less than two months

Princess Diana's reign on Broadway is coming to an end.

Diana: The Musical will close Sunday, Dec. 19, after just over a month on Broadway, producers announced Friday. The musical began previews Nov. 2 and opened Nov. 17, after its initial run was cut short by the pandemic. Netflix also released a filmed version of the show ahead of its premiere. At the time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.

Diana: The Musical | Official Trailer | A Netflix Special Presentation Jeanna de Waal in 'Diana: The Musical' | Credit: Netflix

"We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre," producers Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and the Araca Group said in a joint statement. "Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew, and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance."

Critics, on the other hand, did not show their love and support to the musical, which was widely panned in both stage and screen form. EW's Maureen Lee Lenker wrote in her review of the Netflix version, "If you want royal intrigue and insight, do yourself a favor and revisit Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview because Diana: The Musical is rather like the royal family itself these days: expensive and pointless."

Diana starred Jeanna de Waal in the title role, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The production was directed by Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine, and written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.