Get your first look at The Devil Wears Prada musical

Get ready to take a shopping spree through the fashion closet, because The Devil Wears Prada musical is nearly here.

EW has your exclusive first look at production stills from the musical adaptation of the beloved 2006 film, featuring much of the cast, including Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, and Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical Credit: Joan Marcus

The musical, which opens August 7 at Broadway in Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, features a score by Elton John with lyrics from Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Weatherhead.

"Elton John's songs were foundational to my childhood, so getting to work with him has been a wild dream come true," Taub tells EW. "To watch him set my lyrics to music in real time in the studio has been exhilarating. I've been most moved by his deep well of joy for songwriting, and for how warmly he welcomed me into our collaboration. My favorite song we've written is called SEEN. It's Nigel's Act II solo about how fashion changed his life growing up, and what it means to feel seen. Elton's melody on that one always makes me emotional."

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical Credit: Joan Marcus

Produced by Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, SIX) and John's husband David Furnish and his shingle Rocket Entertainment, the musical follows the story first told in the 2006 film. When Andy Sachs lands a dream gig as the new assistant to Runway Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, it turns out to be a nightmare. With her career and her happiness hanging in the balance, Andy has to contend with Miranda's withering leadership style and outlandish expectations.

Broadway legend Beth Leavel (The Prom) steps into Meryl Streep's stilettos as the fashion ice queen, Miranda Priestly. ""Miranda Priestly!" she says. "It's a joy bringing this powerful, complicated, terrifying and fabulous woman to life in our new musical! And letting Miranda sing! And getting to say some of the best lines ever written. And wearing haute couture that makes you feel gorgeous and unstoppable. I have so many favorite moments, but my entrance is one of the best ever!"

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical Credit: Joan Marcus

Adds Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day) on playing Andy: "Getting to play Andy has been one of the greatest opportunities of my life. It's an honor to share the stage with such an incredible cast, and to bring new life into this iconic story. My favorite part about playing Andy is getting to go on the journey of self-acceptance. She's a young person trying to navigate new challenges, making mistakes along the way, but discovering her strength and realizing she's capable of more than she imagined. And I think that's an important and loving lesson for anyone to walk away with."

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical Credit: Joan Marcus

Check out the photos for your first glimpse behind the pages of Runway Magazine. That's all.