Hamilton star Daveed Diggs knew the show was a hit when the Obamas attended a 2nd time

"It sounds initially like it would not work at all," Obama said of Hamilton during a discussion with Marilynne Robinson for the New York Review of Books in 2015. "And it is brilliant, and so much so that I'm pretty sure this is the only thing that Dick Cheney and I have agreed on—during my entire political career—it speaks to this vibrancy of American democracy, but also the fact that it was made by these living, breathing, flawed individuals who were brilliant … But what's most important about [Hamilton] and why I think it has received so many accolades is it makes it live. It doesn't feel distant. And it doesn't feel set apart from the arguments that we're having today. And Michelle and I, when we went to see it, the first thing we thought about was what could we do to encourage this kind of creativity in teaching history to our kids."