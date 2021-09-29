Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will bring Macbeth to Broadway next year

Craig's James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is also working on the Sam Gold-directed stage production ahead of its 2022 debut.

Something wickedly exciting this way comes: Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will front an adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic Macbeth on Broadway in early 2022.

The No Time to Die actor and his Oscar-nominated Loving co-lead are set to star in the Sam Gold-directed stage production as the titular, power-hungry lord and his wife, respectively. The role marks Negga's Broadway debut, while Craig returns to the New York stage after previously appearing in 2009's A Steady Rain alongside Hugh Jackman, and starring in a 2013 revival of Betrayal with wife Rachel Weisz.

Craig's James Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli is also working on Macbeth, and, in a press statement, called the performer a "magnificent theatre actor" in addition to his work on the 007 franchise — including his final turn as the iconic agent in the upcoming blockbuster No Time to Die.

MacBeth Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga star in 'Macbeth' on Broadway. | Credit: Greg Williams

Added Gold, a Tony Award-winning director known for Fun Home: "I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas."

Macbeth Broadway key art 'Macbeth' Broadway key art featuring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga. | Credit: Polk and Co

Elsewhere, filmmaker Joel Coen will release a big-screen imagining of the Shakespeare staple titled The Tragedy of Macbeth via A24 and Apple TV+. Set for a Dec. 25 release, the movie stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the central couple, and received significant praise — plus notable Oscar buzz — following its debut at the 2021 New York Film Festival.

Previews of Macbeth begin on March 29, with the show officially opening its 15-week limited run on April 28 at the Lyceum Theatre in Manhattan. American Express cardholder presale begins Sept. 29, followed by an Audience Rewards member presale on Oct. 6. Tickets are available to the general public on Oct. 8.

