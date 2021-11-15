Conrad Ricamora will get away with murder (again) in Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors

Conrad Ricamora is turning in the murderous ways of Annalise Keating's classroom for the horror show that is Mushnik's Flower Shop.

The How to Get Away With Murder star is returning to the stage in January to step into the role of Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Ricamora will replace current star Jeremy Jordan, who himself replaced Jonathan Groff following the end of the COVID-19 theater shutdown.

Ricamora will join the Best Musical Revival Award-winning production beginning Jan. 11. Jordan's final performance will be Jan. 9.

He joins the current cast, including Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik.

The musical follows Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When Seymour discovers a mysterious plant with a taste for blood, he thinks he might finally hold the key to getting everything he ever wanted — if he doesn't lose his life or his soul in the process.

The show features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. This production was directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

Ricamora is no stranger to the New York theater scene, having earned two Grammy nominations for the original cast recordings of the Lincoln Center revival of The King and I and The Public Theater production of Soft Power. Also at the Public, Ricamora starred in the award-winning Here Lies Love.

Tickets are on-sale now for performances through September 2022 at the Westside Theatre.