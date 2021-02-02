Come From Away coming from Broadway to your home with filmed stage production

Come From Away will be landing at home later this year.

The Tony Award-winning musical will be filmed live on Broadway for a planned release in September 2021. Filming will take place in May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York, the home of the show's Broadway production, with the participation of the Broadway cast and crew.

Come From Away tells the true story of how the residents of Gander, Newfoundland responded when 7,000 passengers were stranded there after their planes were diverted to the small town on Sept. 11, 2001. Created by husband-and-wife team David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the show became a success with critics and audiences, launching a North American tour in 2018.

"In a time rife with division and tragedies that regularly leave people wrestling with grief, loss, and the capacity for human cruelty, Come From Away is a show about the innate goodness of humanity," EW's Maureen Lee Lenker wrote in her review of the touring production. "Its ensemble structure helps express a message of togetherness and kindness rather than one of individual achievement and exceptionalism. The selflessness demonstrated by the people of Gander — and the warm temporary community built by the townspeople and the stranded passengers — will leave a lump in your throat."

Christopher Ashley, who won a Tony in 2017 for directing the Broadway production, will also helm the filmed version. Canadian studio Entertainment One will produce the project, which currently does not have a distributor.

Like all other currently-running shows, Come From Away's New York production has been suspended since March 2020, when Broadway went dark amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A feature film adaptation of the musical is also in the works.