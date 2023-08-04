He also had roles in Wicked and In the Heights.

Clifton Oliver, a Broadway actor who had roles in numerous productions, has died. He was 47.

Oliver's sister, Roxy Hall, confirmed the news via a Facebook post, alluding to an undisclosed illness as a possible cause of death. Oliver died Aug. 2.

"My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call," she wrote. "It was peaceful. His partner, Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 a.m. He had a gorgeous smile on his beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his grand appearance as the star of his homecoming celebration!"

She continued, "My heart is sad and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace! He brought so much light to this world! He brought so much light to my life! He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to everyone he met! He will be missed but never forgotten!"

Clifton Oliver attends HUGH JACKMAN and HUGO BOSS present MOVE FOR AIDS, the new global project by photographer James Houston at Milk Gallery on October 24, 2006 in New York City. Clifton Oliver | Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Oliver was born Dec. 3, 1975, in Jacksonville, Fla., and he attended the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. He began his Broadway career in 2010, performing as an ensemble member in Wicked and understudying for the role of Fiyero, the show's romantic lead.

The actor also played Benny in the musical In the Heights when the production also featured American Idol star Jordin Sparks as a member of its cast.

Oliver's most notable role was as Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2011, a part he also played in the show's opening of its Las Vegas run and on its national tour.

The musical's Instagram account posted a photo paying tribute to Oliver. "'Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars,'" it read, quoting a line from The Lion King. "Today, our Pride joins in remembering the legacy of the late Clifton Oliver, who shared his talents and light with audiences across Broadway, Las Vegas, and our North American tour from 2000-2011."

The post also announced that New York's New Amsterdam Theatre will dim its lights in Oliver's memory at 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 8.

Playbill cites his other theatrical credits, including Bella: An American Tall Tale, Miracle Brothers, Dreamgirls, and Motown the Musical.

Oliver is survived by his partner, Richard; his sister, Roxy Hall; and his brothers, Eddie Oliver and Johnathan Oliver.