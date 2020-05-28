Claire Foy and Matt Smith to reunite for socially distanced performances of Lungs

The Crown stars will appear in a streamed version of Duncan Macmillan’s play, performed at the empty Old Vic theater in London.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting — at a social distance, of course.

The Crown stars are set to get back together to perform a socially distanced version of Lungs, which will be streamed from London's currently-not-in-use Old Vic theater. Directed by Matthew Warchus, Foy and Smith starred in Duncan Macmillan’s play, an "hilarious emotional rollercoaster" about a couple wrestling with life’s biggest dilemmas, last year. (The pair had been set to reprise their roles at Brooklyn's BAM this spring, but that was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

The esteemed London theater has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic, but will now give up to 1,000 people (the Old Vic's capacity) the chance to stream Lungs each night, for the normal ticket prices of between £10-65 ($12-80). There will also be a number of matinee performances.

Performances of Lungs kick off a new series of productions, titled "Old Vic: In Camera," which will also include the streaming of rehearsed play-readings. "This series is both an exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out and we fight to preserve this beloved theatre for our audiences, surrounding schools and communities, staff, crew, and the myriad of writers, performers and creatives that work with us," the theater said in a statement.

Tickets are not yet on sale.