Christopher Lloyd surprises Back to the Future Broadway musical cast at rehearsal

Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd just surprised the cast of Broadway's Back to the Future musical at their rehearsal.

The 84-year-old star, who played the original Emmett "Doc" Brown in the hit film trilogy, visited Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Brown), and more of the cast and crew on Tuesday, less than a month before the musical is set to premiere, on June 30, at Winter Garden Theatre.

The actor exchanged hugs with the shocked thespians and posed for a photo with the show's ensemble.

Christopher Lloyd visits Broadway rehearsals for BACK TO THE FUTURE Christopher Lloyd and Casey Likes at a rehearsal for the 'Back to the Future' Broadway musical | Credit: ANDY HENDERSON

Christopher Lloyd visits Broadway rehearsals for BACK TO THE FUTURE Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart at a rehearsal for the 'Back to the Future' Broadway musical | Credit: ANDY HENDERSON

Christopher Lloyd visits Broadway rehearsals for BACK TO THE FUTURE Christopher Lloyd poses with the cast and crew of 'Back to the Future: The Musical' | Credit: ANDY HENDERSON

Christopher Lloyd Christopher Lloyd | Credit: ANDY HENDERSON

Like the movies from director Robert Zemeckis, the musical follows Marty McFly (played by Michael J. Fox in the franchise) as he finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric Doc Brown, where he unwittingly alters the course of history.

Back to the Future: The Musical debuted on the West End in 2020 and won an Olivier Award. Lloyd himself appeared in a teaser announcing the show's Broadway run last fall, reuniting with his trusty DeLorean alongside Bart, who also starred as Doc in the West End production. The musical hails from Zemeckis and Bob Gale, who cowrote the original film trilogy.

BACK TO THE FUTURE, Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, 1985, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in 'Back to the Future' | Credit: Universal/Everett

Alan Silvestri, who composed the score for the films, and Glen Ballard are behind the show's music and lyrics.

Lloyd, who reunited with costars Fox and Tom Wilson at Fan Expo Philadelphia this past weekend, said last month that he "would love to do a sequel" but thinks "Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes." However, he added, "But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.