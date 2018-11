How do you deliver what fans are craving and create a new wardrobe of art? Mackie’s costuming approach is “reliving the past and doing things that are very iconic to her, and yet at the same time something new.” (For instance, his take on Cher’s 1984 Oscar dress adds a heavier gold sheen.) Mackie says it’s all about the wow factor: “Her whole thing in life is, ‘I don’t want to look like a housewife with an evening gown on.’ We’ve managed to avoid that. It’s part of what fans expect. They don’t like it when she doesn’t dress up.” Don’t worry, fans. Mackie’s got you, babe.

The Cher Show is in previews now ahead of a Dec. 3 opening night. More information can be found at the show’s website.