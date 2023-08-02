The actor currently stars as the starry-eyed writer Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Storm clouds may gather and stars may collide, but Casey Cott's Riverdale castmates will be there to support him until the end of time.

The actor, who plays Kevin Keller in the beloved CW series, made his Broadway debut on Tuesday night as everyone's favorite penniless writer and hopeless romantic Christian in the Tony award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical. And, come what may, his Riverdale High School classmates Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse were there to cheer him on.

Petsch, who starred as Cheryl Blossom, posted a snapshot of a pillar outside the Al Hirschfeld Theater depicting a promotional photo of Cott dressed as Christian on her Instagram Story. She added, "Casey Cott you are a star. This show is AMAZING."

Madelaine Petsch's Instagram Story Madelaine Petsch's Instagram Story | Credit: Madelaine Petsch/Instagram

"Casey Cott and family at the opening night," Sprouse, who played Archie's best pal Jughead Jones, captioned a photo on his Instagram Story of the theater's red, gemstone-encrusted curtains and neon sign.

Cole Sprouse Cole Sprouse's Instagram Story | Credit: Cole Sprouse/Instagram

"Playing Christian is more than a dream come true," Cott said at the time. "Growing up as a theater kid, you just dream that one day you have the privilege of being on Broadway. It's astounding. The talent within the cast is crazy. I can't wait to learn from them all and share the stage every night."

Casey Cott as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' on Broadway Casey Cott as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' on Broadway | Credit: Avery Brunkus

He continued, "I love how optimistic Christian is. If he believes it's possible, it is. The simplicity of his belief in love creates such madness within and it's so entertaining to watch as an audience, and to play as an actor," he explained. "I love trying to make people laugh and I believe Christian does as well. I'm hoping once I'm in the rehearsal room I find a few more similarities and differences. I think we both love pretty passionately, which I hope is evident from my performance."

