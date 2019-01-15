Carol Channing through the years

January 15, 2019 at 10:39 AM EST
<p>Legendary Broadway star Carol Channing (seen here at the 22nd annual Tony Awards in 1968) <a href="https://ew.com/theater/2019/01/15/carol-channing-broadway-legend-dies/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">died on Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 97</a>. She charmed audiences with her iconic stage roles, most famously playing matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in&nbsp;<em>Hello, Dolly!&nbsp;</em>and innocent gold-digger Lorelei Lee in&nbsp;<em>Gentlemen Prefer Blondes</em>. Read on for more photos from her life and career.</p>
Carol Channing, in pictures

Legendary Broadway star Carol Channing (seen here at the 22nd annual Tony Awards in 1968) died on Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 97. She charmed audiences with her iconic stage roles, most famously playing matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! and innocent gold-digger Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Read on for more photos from her life and career.

Bob Ganley/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1949
Eileen Darby/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1956
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
1956
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
1964, in a scene from Hello, Dolly!
Mark Kauffman/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1964
Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Jan. 14, 1965
Bettmann/Getty Images
1965, backstage at Hello, Dolly! with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Everett Collection
Aug. 29, 1965, during filming of her Emmy-winning television special An Evening With Carol Channing
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
1966, with Debbie Reynolds
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
April 1967
Photoshot/Getty Images
1967, with Mary Tyler Moore and Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for Thoroughly Modern Millie
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
March 16, 1969
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
March 26, 1969, with Carol Burnett
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
April 30, 1970
John Downing/Express/Getty Images
May 8, 1974, with Liza Minnelli
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
1978, with Angela Lansbury
Ira Schwarz/AP/REX/Shutterstock
1979
Aug. 20, 1979
Mike Hollist/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
October 1979
Bettmann/Getty Images
Dec. 27, 1979, with Queen Elizabeth II, Yul Brynner, and Virginia McKenna
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
March 21, 1985, with Phyllis Diller
Ron Galella/WireImage
Feb. 3, 1987, with Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore, and Lynn Redgrave
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Jan. 15, 1989, with George Burns
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Feb. 4, 1990, with husband Charles Lowe
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1995
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1995, at the Tony Awards
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Aug. 20, 1996, with Conan O'Brien
Norman Ng/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
June 2, 1997, with Christine Baranski
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
June 2, 2002
Amy Graves/WireImage
Oct. 25, 2003
Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images
Nov. 3, 2003
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2003
Denise Truscello/WireImage
March 13, 2004, with Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman
Barry King/WireImage
July 24, 2004
John Heller/WireImage
Oct. 11, 2005, with husband Harry Kullijian
Eric Workum/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
March 3, 2009
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
Dec. 7, 2010
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Feb. 21, 2011
Brian Putnam/FilmMagic
February 21, 2011
David Livingston/Getty Images
