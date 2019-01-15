Carol Channing through the years

Carol Channing, in pictures
Bob Ganley/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1949
Eileen Darby/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1956
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
1956
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
1964, in a scene from Hello, Dolly!
Mark Kauffman/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1964
Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Jan. 14, 1965
Bettmann/Getty Images
1965, backstage at Hello, Dolly! with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Everett Collection
Aug. 29, 1965, during filming of her Emmy-winning television special An Evening With Carol Channing
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
1966, with Debbie Reynolds
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
April 1967
Photoshot/Getty Images
1967, with Mary Tyler Moore and Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for Thoroughly Modern Millie
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
March 16, 1969
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
March 26, 1969, with Carol Burnett
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
April 30, 1970
John Downing/Express/Getty Images
May 8, 1974, with Liza Minnelli
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
1978, with Angela Lansbury
Ira Schwarz/AP/REX/Shutterstock
1979
Aug. 20, 1979
Mike Hollist/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
October 1979
Bettmann/Getty Images
Dec. 27, 1979, with Queen Elizabeth II, Yul Brynner, and Virginia McKenna
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
March 21, 1985, with Phyllis Diller
Ron Galella/WireImage
Feb. 3, 1987, with Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore, and Lynn Redgrave
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Jan. 15, 1989, with George Burns
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Feb. 4, 1990, with husband Charles Lowe
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1995
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1995, at the Tony Awards
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Aug. 20, 1996, with Conan O'Brien
Norman Ng/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
June 2, 1997, with Christine Baranski
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
June 2, 2002
Amy Graves/WireImage
Oct. 25, 2003
Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images
Nov. 3, 2003
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2003
Denise Truscello/WireImage
March 13, 2004, with Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman
Barry King/WireImage
July 24, 2004
John Heller/WireImage
Oct. 11, 2005, with husband Harry Kullijian
Eric Workum/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
March 3, 2009
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
Dec. 7, 2010
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Feb. 21, 2011
Brian Putnam/FilmMagic
February 21, 2011
David Livingston/Getty Images
1 of 40
Advertisement