Carol Channing through the years

Legendary Broadway star Carol Channing (seen here at the 22nd annual Tony Awards in 1968) died on Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 97. She charmed audiences with her iconic stage roles, most famously playing matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! and innocent gold-digger Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Read on for more photos from her life and career.