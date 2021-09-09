Watch the spoon-licking great music video for 'Burn For You' from the Bridgerton musical

If you're burning for more Bridgerton, Barlow and Bear have you covered.

The musical duo debut their concept album, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, on Friday, and EW has your exclusive first look at the music video for one of their most popular tunes, "Burn For You."

The song, inspired by the "I burn for you" line that launched a thousand memes, reflects the moment on the hit Netflix series where Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) finally confess the truth of their feelings for each other.

One of 15 tracks on the concept album, "Burn For You" is just part of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's vision for a musical inspired by the first season of Shondaland mega-hit Bridgerton. The two found unexpected success this past winter when their TikTok imaginings pondering "what if Bridgerton were a musical?" became a viral phenomenon.

The album features music and lyrics by Barlow and Bear, with vocals by Barlow and orchestrations/vocals from Bear.

The original TikTok videos have reached over 36 million likes, and the duo has included fans in the process of developing an original musical via their social media channels every step of the way, revolutionizing the form.

"The process is so gate-kept. The shows are gate-kept too," Bear previously told EW. "If we can somehow lift that curtain or start to lift it a little bit more than it has been before and show the people the process and not hide the ugly parts, then [that feels like a win]."

The duo are self-releasing the album on all major streaming and downloading music services.

Full Tracklisting for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album:

"Tis The Season"

"Lady Whistledown"

"If I Were A Man"

"Penelope Featherington"

"The Ruse"

"Fool For You"

"Alone Together"

"Entertain Me"

"Friend Turned Foe"

"Burn For You"

"Worker Bee"

"Every Inch"

"Burned Me Instead"

"Balancing The Scales"

"Ocean Away"

