Broadway's Wicked has cast its first Black Glinda

Brittney Johnson will assume the role of the "Popular" blonde witch full-time starting Feb. 14, 2022.

Wicked (Musical) type Stage genre Musical

After almost two decades on Broadway, the blockbuster musical Wicked has found its first Black actress to assume the role of Glinda full time.

Brittney Johnson, who has previously appeared on Broadway as Éponine in Les Misérables, as well as in other hit shows like Motown and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will take over the role of the exceptionally "Popular" blonde starting Feb. 14, 2022 at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre.

Brittney Johnson as Glinda in Wicked Brittney Johnson as Glinda in 'Wicked' on Broadway. | Credit: Joan Marcus

A prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the show tells the story of Elphaba, a talented outcast born with emerald-green skin, who becomes friends with her bubbly rival witch Glinda until the rest of the world intervenes, deciding one of them is "good," and the other is "wicked."

The musical is currently being adapted into a film starring Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Johnson, who has been a part of the Wicked company since 2018, and previously understudied the role, reacted to the announcement she will be the next Glinda on Instagram.

"If this is a dream, don't wake me," reads the caption. "I cannot WAIT to be your Glinda. I'm honored, grateful, and speechless. I simply couldn't be happier."

Joining her on stage will be Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

