Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to rage across the country, Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell revealed on Thursday that he had tested positive for the disease. On the plus side, it sounds like he may have already made it through the worst of the virus.

"I've been laying low for the past couple days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual, and I just got confirmation that I have indeed tested positive for the coronavirus," Mitchell said in a Twitter video. "The good news is, over the last few days I've isolated myself. I come to you from the bedroom now. [My wife] Allyson and [my son] Ellington have been 100 percent asymptomatic. They've been really helpful in getting me through this as well. I love you guys so much, thank you for everything you've been doing for me. The other good news is, for the last few days, probably the last three or four, every day that has passed has been better than the previous. So I'm pretty sure I'm over the hump for this right now."

Mitchell has been a Broadway leading man since the '90s, and in 2000 won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the revival of Kiss Me, Kate. Watch his Twitter video above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

