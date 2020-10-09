Broadway shutdown extended again, theaters to remain closed until June 2021

A poster on Times Square advertises West Side Story at the Broadway Theater on February 7, 2020 in New York City. - Westside Story is returning to Broadway for the first time in more than a decade, directed by Belgian Ivo Van Hove. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

The shutdown of Broadway theaters in New York City will now be in place for more than a full year.

The Broadway League announced Friday that performances will now be suspended through May 30, 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Theaters in the city have been dark since March 12, 2020. Theatergoers holding tickets through that date should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges and refunds.

Per the league, dates for returning and new shows will be announced on an individual basis as those productions determine their respective performance schedules.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement Friday.

