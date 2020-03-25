Broadway's Birthday Candles, Caroline, or Change postpone openings to fall 2020

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

With Broadway theaters currently shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, three productions are rescheduling their runs for the fall.

On Wednesday, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it will produce all previously scheduled spring/summer 2020 productions as part of the 2020-2021 season. Shows shifting to fall runs include, Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing, and the revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s Caroline, or Change starring Sharon D. Clarke. Neither production had started performances when the spring shutdown went into place and both Messing and Clarke will return to take part in the fall runs.

Roundabout's news comes on the heels of Lincoln Center Theater's announcement Tuesday that it will reopen its production of the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset in the fall, along with the new opera Intimate Apparel.

Broadway theaters are currently closed through April 12, though that date may change as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Two other productions, Martin McDonagh's new play Hangmen and the Laurie Metcalf-starring revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, have opted not to reopen in the wake of the shutdown.

Related content: