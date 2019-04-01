All the Broadway actors starring in Fosse/Verdon

Fosse/Verdon is diving into the world of musical theater legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon — with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams playing the title characters — so it makes sense that the FX limited series’ ensemble cast is packed with actors who are no stranger to the stage. Take a look at Kelli Barrett (Rock of Ages, Getting the Band Back Together) as Liza Minnelli — who worked with Fosse in the film adaptation of Cabaret and her TV special Liza with a Z — and keep clicking to see who else has appearred on the show.