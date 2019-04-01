All the Broadway actors starring in Fosse/Verdon

Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli
Fosse/Verdon is diving into the world of musical theater legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon — with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams playing the title characters — so it makes sense that the FX limited series’ ensemble cast is packed with actors who are no stranger to the stage. Take a look at Kelli Barrett (Rock of Ages, Getting the Band Back Together) as Liza Minnelli — who worked with Fosse in the film adaptation of Cabaret and her TV special Liza with a Z — and keep clicking to see who else has appearred on the show.
Ethan Slater as Joel Grey
Slater (a Tony nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) stars as Grey, who played the Kit Kat Klub’s Master of Ceremonies for Fosse’s Cabaret.
Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine
Osnes, a Tony nominee for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Bonnie and Clyde, plays MacLaine, who starred as Charity Hope Valentine — a role Gwen Verdon originated on Broadway — in the Fosse-directed film version of Sweet Charity.
Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky
The two-time Tony winner, whose Broadway credits include Wicked, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Catch Me If You Can, plays the playwright and TV writer, who was a close friend of Fosse’s.
Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera
Longtime Chicago star Marroquin plays Broadway legend Rivera, whose lengthy resume also includes Chicago (in which she starred with Gwen Verdon), as well as West Side Story, and Fosse’s Sweet Charity film.
Byron Jennings as George Abbott
Jennings (whose recent Broadway credits include the revival of She Loves Me and the currently-running Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) plays Abbott, the prolific theater director/producer/writer whose work includes Damn Yankees, the show on which Fosse and Verdon first met.
Rick Holmes as Fred Weaver
Holmes, who has appeared on Broadway in shows like Junk and Spamalot, plays Weaver, a mentor to Fosse during his younger years in Chicago.
Brandon Uranowitz as Dustin Hoffman
The Tony-nominated star of An American in Paris and Falsettos — who is back on Broadway now in Burn This — plays Hoffman, who starred in the Fosse-directed film Lenny, about Lenny Bruce.
Tyler Hanes as Jerry Orbach
Hanes, who has appeared in productions of Cats, On the Town, and A Chorus Line, portrays the Broadway great, who starred alongside Verdon and Rivera as Billy Flynn in Chicago.
Santino Fontana as James Henaghan
Fontana, who is currently leading the Broadway musical adaptation of Tootsie, appears in Fosse/Verdon as Henaghan, a Hollywood Reporter writer who became Verdon’s first husband (they eloped when she was 17). When they divorced, Verdon left their young son, James Jr., in the care of her parents while she resumed her career.
Jeremy Shamos as Joseph Hardy
Shamos’ Broadway credits include Meteor Shower and Clybourne Park, and in Fosse/Verdon he plays the director of Children! Children!, the 1972 play that Verdon starred in. (Notably, it opened and closed on the same night.)
Danny Burstein as Dr. Littman
Six-time Tony nominee Burstein (Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof) appeared in Fosse/Verdon‘s penultimate episode as a doctor that Bob and Gwen visit while trying to have a baby.