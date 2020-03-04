Britney Spears musical sets cast ahead of pre-Broadway debut

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty Images

You want a piece of...Britney Spears musical news?

Well, you're in luck: On Wednesday, The Nederlander Organization announced the world-premiere cast for Once Upon a One More Time — a new musical set to the hits of the global superstar and princess of pop.

In the musical’s pre-Broadway run this spring at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, Briga Heelan (Great News, Judd Apatow’s Love) will star as Cinderella, while Justin Guarini (Romeo and Juliet, American Idol) takes on the role of her Justin Timberlake Prince Charming.

BAFTA-Award nominee Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Outlander) also joins the cast as the narrator, and Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Sideshow, The Cher Show) is set to play the stepmother. The role of O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother) will be filled by Brooke Dillman (Superbad, Wrecked), Aisha Jackson (Waitress, Frozen) will play Snow White, and Mimi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) will star as stepsisters Belinda and Betany.

Set to Spears' iconic bops — including “Oops! I Did It Again,” “Stronger,” “Toxic” and “Lucky” — Once Upon a One More Time follows the story of Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses as they gather for their book club (natch) and are interrupted by a rogue fairy godmother, who drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. Cue the royal revelation! The regal gals start to question if there could be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss?

With an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) and directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, BTS, Justin Bieber’s "Love Yourself”), the Spears-inspired musical begins previews at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 14 with an opening night of April 30, for a limited engagement through May 17, 2020.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” said Spears back in March 2019, when the musical was announced. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Dates and venue details for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

