Britney Spears musical heading to Broadway in 2023

A Britney Spears musical is hitting Broadway, baby, for the first time.

Once Upon a One More Time, a jukebox musical featuring the Grammy-winning artist's songs, is set to premiere in New York City's famed theater district with previews starting May 2023, ahead of a planned opening night at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in June. Tony-winning producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold announced the news Friday, on Spears' 41st birthday.

Weaving together songs like "Oops!…I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic," the musical unites classic fairy-tale and storybook characters like Cinderella and Snow White as they gather for a regular book club meeting until a rogue fairy godmother throws them for a loop after introducing them to The Feminine Mystique.

Britney Spears

Though she's not formally involved with the show behind the scenes, Spears said in a statement via PEOPLE, "I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!"

The production first premiered at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C, and played from November 2021 through January 2022. Drama Desk nominees Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid) are choreographing and directing the upcoming show, but casting has not yet been announced.

Once Upon a One More Time marks the latest in a growing line of new Spears-centric projects to surface since the pop icon's controversial conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021. While she hasn't released an album since 2016's Glory, Spears notched her highest-charting single in the United States in 10 years when she released "Hold Me Closer," her duet with Elton John, in August. The single became Spears' first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2012's "Scream & Shout," reaching No. 6.

Tickets for the Spears musical go on sale Monday, with a fan pre-sale already underway.

