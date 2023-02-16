We've got the exclusive casting and first images of the new show with a Spears soundtrack, coming this May.

Justin Guarini to star in Britney Spears Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time

Oops… they're doing it again.

EW can exclusively reveal that Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, and Aisha Jackson will be making their way to Broadway this May to star in the new musical Once Upon a One More Time, featuring the music of pop culture and all-denim icon Britney Spears. And we also have the exclusive first photos to prove it.

Guarini, Heelan, and Jackson will be reprising their roles as Cinderella, Prince Charming, and Snow White in the "ultimate revisionist history." They first appeared as the characters during a run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C, from November 2021 to January 2022. The show will now make its Broadway debut, beginning previews May 13 at the Marquis Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for June 22.

Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, and Aisha Jackson of 'Once Upon a One More Time' Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, and Aisha Jackson of 'Once Upon a One More Time' | Credit: Emilio Madrid

Written by Jon Hartmere and directed by Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time merges the world of fairy tales and pop music, following what happens when Cinderella, Snow White, the Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters come across a new entry for their book club: The Feminine Mystique.

The show's soundtrack features certified bops and bangers from Spears, including "Oops… I Did It Again," "…Baby One More Time," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic," and "I'm a Slave 4 U."

For Guarini, the show brings the singer and actor back to his pop music roots, when he was a finalist on the first ever season of American Idol. The reality TV outing led to his starring role alongside eventual Idol winner Kelly Clarkson in the camp classic From Justin to Kelly. He's also melted both hearts and minds crooning for cola as Lil' Sweet in a series of Dr. Pepper ads.

Once Upon a One More Time marks Guarini's return to Broadway after stints in American Idiot, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Wicked. Meanwhile, Heelan has displayed comedic chops on sitcoms like Great News and B Positive, and Jackson has previously appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Frozen, and Paradise Square.

Enjoy photos of all three stars below while you hum Britney Spears songs silently in your head. Or out loud! Go nuts!

