Brent Carver, Kiss of the Spider Woman Tony winner, dies at 68

Brent Carver, the Canadian actor who won a Tony Award for his performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, died this week at his home in British Columbia. He was 68.

A family statement, shared on Facebook Thursday night, noted Carver passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, but a cause of death was not given.

"Brent, in his humble fashion, will be remembered as the kind, gentle, and gifted man he was, with the deepest love as a true friend and family member," the statement reads. "His love of performing was matched only by his zest for life and lifetime devotion to family, friends and treasured pets. Thank you to the performing arts community for embracing our Brent and helping him fulfill his dreams with joy in his heart. Brent will be missed."

Carver famously played the role of Luis Molina, who helps pass the time in a Brazilian prison cell by recounting memories of his favorite movie to help ease fellow inmate Valentin Arregui. Chita Rivera, who starred as Aurora in the same '90s run, expressed her grief over Carver's passing.

"My heart is broken at the loss of my great friend and amazing artist #BrentCarver," she tweeted. "I shall miss him more than I can say."

Carver won the Tony for Lead Actor in a Musical for this production in 1993 alongside Rivera, who won Lead Actress in a Musical.

On stage, Carver, born Nov. 17, 1951, was nominated by the Tony Awards in 1999 for the production of Parade. The actor also notably appeared in 2003's My Life With Albertine and 2004's King Lear.

On screen, Carver's versatility became apparent as he appeared in the short-lived CBS series Leo and Me, as Ichabod Crane in a televised movie of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, in Michael Anderson's 1989 movie Millennium, in the "Room 2426" episode of The Twilight Zone, and in Greg Strangis' TV series adaptation of War of the Worlds.