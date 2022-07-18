Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night to close on Broadway in September

“It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74," the Tony nominee said in a statement.

On a Sunday night, Mr. Saturday Night announced it will be closing this September, EW can confirm.

The musical comedy, which marked the Broadway debut of a young upstart named Billy Crystal in that particular genre, will close Sept. 4. Crystal also co-wrote the Tony-nominated show, a musical adaptation of his 1992 film of the same name.

Billy Crystal in 'Mr. Saturday Night' Billy Crystal in 'Mr. Saturday Night' | Credit: Matthew Murphy

"Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career," Crystal said in a statement to EW. "It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved."

The show had its fair share of problems. EW critic Andrea Towers cited its length, at 2 hours and 45 minutes, as well as "mediocre songs and lackluster staging" as one of its downfalls. She also noted Crystal was Mr. Saturday Night's main draw and appeal stating, "It's clear he's enjoying himself as much as the audience enjoys watching him, and while the show may be far from perfect, Crystal gives his performance 110 percent and manages to find moments of softness and relatability that endear us to the abrasive comedian."

Billy Crystal and David Paymer in 'Mr. Saturday Night' Billy Crystal and David Paymer in 'Mr. Saturday Night' | Credit: Matthew Murphy

Despite its flaws, Mr. Saturday Night walked away with five Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Crystal, who also shared a Best Book of a Musical nom with Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

Crystal had previously appeared on Broadway in his one-man show 700 Sundays, in which he recounted "wacky and sentimental stories about his childhood." Though not nearly as autobiographical, the story of a washed-up comedian from the '50s trying to make amends and take one more shot at glory was nonetheless very personal to Crystal.

"The character Buddy Young Jr. has been part of my life for many decades," Crystal added, "and I'm honored that I was able to share him with the audiences at the Nederlander Theatre."