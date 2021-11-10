Billy Crystal to reprise Mr. Saturday Night — this time in a Broadway musical

If this spring on Broadway wasn't starry enough, Billy Crystal is upping the ante.

The Tony and Emmy winning actor is returning to New York stages in a new musical comedy adaptation of his 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night about one comedian's meteoric rise to the middle.

Crystal will reprise his role from the film of Buddy Young Jr., an outspoken comedian who found fame in the early days of television, but is seeking one last shot at the spotlight 40 years after his career spectacularly flamed out. Crystal also made his directorial debut on the film, and he's still taking a creative behind-the-scenes role here, writing the book alongside fellow screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

Also joining the cast are Randy Graff as Elaine Young, David Paymer as Buddy's brother Stan Yankelman in a return to his Oscar-nominated role, and Chasten Harmon as agent Annie Wells. Additional casting is still to be announced.

Renowned composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years) wrote the score, with lyrics by Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) will direct with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels).

Mr. Saturday Night Billy Crystal

"Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career," said Crystal in a statement. "30 years ago I needed five hours of make-up to play him, now I just show up. It's been a joy to collaborate once again with the brilliant and hilarious Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, my co-writers from the film, and to be joined by the wonderful team of Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green, Ellenore Scott and directed by John Rando. And it doesn't get any better than sharing a stage with Randy Graff, my old friend David Paymer, and Chasten Harmon. Together we have created a truly funny and moving musical comedy. I can't wait to come back to Broadway next year at the Nederlander Theatre."

Mr. Saturday Night will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre March 1, 2022 and officially open on March 31 where fans can watch Crystal become Mr. Eight Shows a Week.