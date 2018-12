When we look back on 2018 in the world of theatre, marquee names (and properties) will come to mind. Films like Mean Girls, Frozen, Network, and Pretty Woman all made their way to the stage, the songs of Cher and Donna Summer and The Go-Go’s filled Times Square, and Playbills boasted a deep roster of famous faces from film and television: Chris Evans, Laurie Metcalf, Kerry Washington, Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranson, Armie Hammer, and Joshua Jackson, just to name a few. And, as if anyone could forget, it was also the year that Harry Potter cast a spell on New York theatergoers.

Now, before the year officially takes its final bow, EW’s Jessica Derschowitz and Marc Snetiker are naming their 10 favorite stage productions of 2018. Keep reading to see what made the list.