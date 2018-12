Before the curtain even went up on opening night, Hello, Dolly! was an event. Bette Midler’s first appearance in a Broadway musical in decades? The tickets practically sold themselves. And the Divine Miss M delivered. A bawdy riot in a bright-red ballgown, Midler was the perfect lead for this vibrant revival about a widowed matchmaker meddling in matters of love for others and, of course, herself. It’d be easy to get swept up in the excitement just of seeing Bette on Broadway, but the scale of the show also rises to meet her: the lush, good-old-fashioned revival won us over with its standout cast (David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, and Beanie Feldstein among them), impressive choreography, and visual feast of colorful costumes. Heck, there’s even a train! While Dear Evan Hansen (which opened in 2016, if you’re wondering why it’s not on this list) was wrenching hearts, Dolly! and her crew were filling them. And with Bernadette Peters entering in the new year, Dolly isn’t going away anytime soon. Like those galloping waiters, we’re just glad to have her back where she belongs. —JD