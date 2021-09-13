Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice! Broadway said it three times, and now the musical starring the Ghost with the Most is back from (and with) the dead.

The fate of Beetlejuice: The Musical seemed bleak, but news broke officially on Monday that the show will return to Broadway, this time running at New York City's Marriott Marquis Theatre.

Casting has not yet been announced, and the original stars of the production are scattered at the moment. Rob McClure, who played Adam Maitland in the original ensemble, is now working on the Mrs. Doubtfire musical. Sophia Anne Caruso, who originated the Broadway iteration of the Lydia Deetz role, abruptly exited the cast mere months before the musical was scheduled to close in June 2020. Alex Brightman starred as the titular character when the production came to Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in March 2019, but we're not sure if he will reprise his role.

ROB McCLURE, KERRY BUTLER, SOPHIA ANNE CARUSO, ALEX BRIGHTMAN in BEETLEJUICE, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2019 Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman in 'Beetlejuice: The Musical' | Credit: Matthew Murphy

Beetlejuice was driven out of its space to make room for the revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production announced a closing date for its short-lived Broadway run with plans for a national tour. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all theatrical productions in the city, throwing a bigger wrench into the future of the musical.

"The producers are still considering if there is an opportunity for Beetlejuice to return to Broadway in another theater, but a decision won't be made until there is more information including a date for Broadway to reopen," a representative for the show told PEOPLE in April 2020. "That is all we know as of today."

But now it's once again showtime! The behind-the-scenes crew remains intact, with Alex Timbers directing, Eddie Perfect providing an original score, Scott Brown and Anthony King writing the book, Connor Gallagher handling choreography, and King on music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music.

"We are overjoyed to be able to bring 'The Ghost with The Most' back to Broadway and are looking forward to seeing all our Beetlejuice fans this spring at the Marriott Marquis," producers Mark Kaufman and Kevin McCormick said in a joint statement. "We sincerely thank the Beetlejuice fans; it is because of their support that we will be able to blow the roof off the Marquis Theatre three times over with fun and laughter, laughter, and laughter!"