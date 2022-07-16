Beanie Feldstein to miss Funny Girl performances through the weekend due to tonsillitis

Talk about rain on your parade.

Beanie Feldstein, who made headlines earlier this week when she revealed that she will step away from playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway months earlier than planned, announced Friday that she would be missing additional performances due to tonsillitis.

"Hey, everybody, I'm just uh, just checking in. What have I missed? What's been going on?" Feldstein joked in a video posted to Instagram. "I'll start. I just got back from the ear, nose, and throat doctor, who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious, and she cannot allow me to go back on the stage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore."

She continued: "The last thing I would want on this earth is to get the people that I love sick, and I'm just not allowed to go on stage through the weekend. I cannot wait to do my last two weeks, and you just, you gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean."

The Booksmart star, who was the first woman to play Fanny on Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role, had been slated to depart the production in September. But in the wake of lackluster reviews, Feldstein's early exit was announced and Lea Michele was named as her replacement. (Rumors had swirled that the Glee star, known for her own rendition of the Funny Girl track "Don't Rain on My Parade," might take over the part.)

Feldstein is slated to depart the role July 31, with her understudy, Julie Benko, taking on the duties until Michele officially begins Sept. 6.