Back to the Future has found its Marty McFly for the new Broadway musical

Where he's going, he doesn't need roads.

On Wednesday morning, the production team behind Back to the Future: The Musical, which will open later this summer on Broadway, announced that they have found their Marty McFly.

Casey Likes, who made his Broadway debut as rock-obsessed aspiring journalist William Miller in Almost Famous: The Musical last fall, will be stepping behind the wheel of the DeLorean. Producer and book writer Bob Gale made the announcement live on Good Morning America, as Likes emerged from a DeLorean in the middle of Times Square.

Back to the Future The Musical https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v3slpvqshopb9ur/AAAy3CxXNI2STLhQn3TybfRKa?dl=0&preview=BTTF_FEB23_BWY_Doc+and+Marty+Press_1200x1200+1.jpg Doc Brown (Roger Bart) and Marty McFly (Casey Likes) in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' | Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Likes joins previously announced cast members Roger Bart and Hugh Coles as Doc Brown and George McFly respectively. They are both reprising their roles from the West End production. Additional casting is still to come.

Based on the iconic 1985 film of the same name, Back to the Future: The Musical follows teenager Marty McFly and his pal, eccentric scientist, Dr. Emmett Brown, as Marty accidentally time travels from 1985 to 1955 in Doc Brown's DeLorean. Before returning to the future, Marty must ensure his parents fall in love to protect his own existence.

Back to the Future The Musical https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v3slpvqshopb9ur/AAAy3CxXNI2STLhQn3TybfRKa?dl=0&preview=BTTF_FEB23_BWY_Doc+and+Marty+Press_1200x1200+1.jpg Key art for 'Back to the Future: The Musical' | Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

The musical boasts a book by Bob Gale and music and lyrics from award-winning composer Alan Silvestri and Grammy winner Glen Ballard, as well as songs from the original film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." Silvestri composed the original score for the trilogy of Back to the Future films, which Gale wrote.

Back to the Future: The Musical premiered in London's West End in 2021, where it went on to win the Olivier Award (the British equivalent of a Tony) for Best New Musical.

It will begin previews on June 30 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater before an official opening on August 3.