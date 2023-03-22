Great Scott! EW has the data on the full cast of Back to the Future: The Musical

It's time to fire up the flux capacitor.

Broadway is sending us Back to the Future this summer with a new musical, and EW has your first look at the full cast. As previously announced, Roger Bart, Casey Likes, and Hugh Coles will star as Doc Brown, Marty McFly, and George McFly respectively. (Bart and Coles are reprising their roles from the West End production.) But now we also know who will bring to life Marty's mom Lorraine and who will torture Marty and his dad as Biff Tannen, plus many, many more.

Joining the previously announced cast is The Devil Wears Prada musical star Liana Hunt as Lorraine, Ain't Too Proud's Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, and Les Miserables' Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen.

The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes( Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

Based on the iconic 1985 film of the same name, Back to the Future: The Musical follows teenager Marty McFly and his pal, eccentric scientist, Dr. Emmett Brown, as Marty accidentally time travels from 1985 to 1955 in Doc Brown's DeLorean. Before returning to the future, Marty must ensure his parents fall in love to protect his own existence.

The musical boasts a book by Bob Gale and music and lyrics from award-winning composer Alan Silvestri and Grammy winner Glen Ballard, as well as songs from the original film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." Silvestri composed the original score for the trilogy of Back to the Future films, which Gale wrote.

Key art for 'Back to the Future: The Musical' Key art for 'Back to the Future: The Musical' | Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Back to the Future: The Musical premiered in London's West End in 2021, where it went on to win the Olivier Award (the British equivalent of a Tony) for Best New Musical. It will begin previews on June 30 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater before an official opening on August 3.