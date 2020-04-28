Watch Ariana Grande's at-home performance of 'Still Hurting' from The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years (Stage) type Stage

Quarantine isn't over and quarantine isn't gone, so creators are still finding innovative ways to entertain themselves (and us).

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On Monday, Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean joined Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown for a free, live-streamed concert. During the socially-distanced version of the Artist-in-Residency monthly shows Brown and his band hold at SubCulture (a live music venue in New York City), Grande — who made her Broadway debut in Brown’s 2008 musical 13 — performed the heartbreaking "Still Hurting" from his time-jumping musical The Last Five Years.

The concert was free to enjoy via SubCulture’s Facebook Page and Vimeo, but viewers are encouraged to donate money to assist the SubCulture staff and musicians during this unprecedented time. “What I have missed and mourned the most over these last extraordinary weeks has been my ability to connect with music – to play and sing with other musicians, and to feel the audience responding," said Brown in a statement. "Sitting here watching the news go by, I had to do something, I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are. All of us in our homes, making music however and whenever we can..."

Watch Grande perform above.

