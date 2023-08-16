The musical, of which Jolie is a producer, is based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 coming-of-age novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation.

Broadway's in a family way as Angelina Jolie has hired her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt as her assistant as she produces the musical adaptation of The Outsiders.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said in statement (via Page Six). "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Reps for Jolie did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Based on the 1967 novel of the same name by S.E. Hinton, published when she was just 18, The Outsiders tells the classic tale of socioeconomic unease in '60s rural America as experienced through the gang rivalry between the the working-class Greasers and the upper-class Socs.

The book was also adapted into a television series, executive produced by Coppola, in 1990, but it only lasted one season. The pilot, however, featured a young Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his first acting roles.

The Outsiders musical features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (The Sound Inside), music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), with direction by Danya Taymor.

According to Page Six, Jolie-Pitt "fell in love" with the musical when she attended the world premiere with her mother at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year. Jolie and her daughter also reportedly met with Hinton, who inspired the Oscar-winner to take on a lead producing role for the show.

