Andrew Scott is starring in a new play you can livestream at home

For four days only, you have the chance to get the Hot Priest live right in your home.

Starting July 29, Fleabag star Andrew Scott will be starring in a new play by Stephen Beresford (co-writer of 2019's Tolkien) that will be streamed from the empty Old Vic stage in London. There are five scheduled performances for Three Kings, as part of the Old Vic: In Camera series that's helping keep theater fandom (and the theater itself) going during amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the play, Scott (His Dark Materials, 1917) plays Patrick, a man who starts tracing the events of his father's life as he remembers the "Three Kings" challenge bestowed by his father at 8 years old.

The actor's quarantine performance will add to his impressive list of stage credits that includes productions of Sea Wall, Hamlet, A Girl in a Car with a Man, and more.

When TV production does resume, Scott is slated to star as Thomas Ripley in an upcoming Showtime series version of The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Get tickets to watch Three Kings here.