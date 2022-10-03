Andrew Lloyd Webber to take Bad Cinderella to Broadway as Phantom of the Opera closes
Andrew Lloyd Webber may be bidding farewell to The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway but his presence on the Great White Way is far from over.
The composer is taking his show Bad Cinderella to the New York stage as the longest running show in Broadway history closes. Webber announced the news on Monday, revealing that a reworked version of Cinderella, which debuted on London's West End in 2021.
The show will premiere at the Imperial Theatre in February with Linedy Genao in the titular role. She previously appeared in Dear Evan Hansen and On Your Feet!
Lloyd Webber appeared outside the venue during the announcement and introduced Genao while noting that the musical will open a day after his 75th birthday. "I'm intrigued to see what kind of birthday present I get," he joked.
"I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre," he shared in a press release. "We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such a brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special."
The U.K. version, which starred Carrie Hope Fletcher, closed less than a year after opening, largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to new music from the composer, the show features a book from Oscar winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter serves as choreographer while Laurence Connor directs.
Bad Cinderella explores the classic fairytale through the lens of beauty standards.
News that Phantom of the Opera would be closing was announced last month. The show will end its run, which began in 1988, on Feb. 18, just a day after previews for Bad Cinderella begin.
