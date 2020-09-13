Andrew Lloyd Webber debuts new song from his reimagined Cinderella musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber is giving fans a first look at a new song from his upcoming stage musical Cinderella.

The famed composer's new musical is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale based on an original idea by actress, director, and Killing Eve season 2 showrunner Emerald Fennell. It will feature a brand new score from Webber with lyrics by David Zippel.

Webber debuted the new song on his social media accounts on Sunday. In the clip, which was shot on stage in London at Her Majesty’s Theatre (home of Phantom of the Opera), Webber plays piano with Cinderella herself, Carrie Hope Fletcher, who sings “Far Too Late.”

"Do you know what? Me being me, it's not necessarily the song I would have immediately done from Cinderella, but I just felt that it's really the only song I can do without an orchestra and since you are a fantastic singer, shall we try 'Far Too Late?'" Webber says to Fletcher in the video. "And let's dedicate it to the governments of the various countries to say that we are getting to the point where it is far too late. We want to get back to the theater again, we want to be open."

"Desperately," Fletcher agrees, before taking the stage for her song, which is a touching ballad.

In July, after 34 consecutive years playing at the London theater, Phantom of the Opera closed due to concerns over COVID-19. At the end of the video, Webber referenced his iconic show, sharing that he's hopeful it will play again soon.

"One thing I promise you is that the chandelier will rise up where it should be once again," he said. "And Carrie Hope Fletcher will open her Cinderella as soon as I possibly am allowed to get back into the theater again, and it can't be too soon."

In addition to Fletcher as Cinderella, the production will also star Olivier Award nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.

Cinderella is set to begin performances on March 19, 2021, at London’s Gilliam Lynne Theatre. Tickets are available now.