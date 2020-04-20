Watch Broadway's American Idiot cast celebrate 10th anniversary with a (virtual) performance

American Idiot (Stage) type Stage

American Idiot opened on Broadway on April 20, 2010 — 10 years ago today — and while social distancing measures mean the cast can’t celebrate together in person, they still couldn’t resist gathering (virtually) to salute to the musical’s decade milestone.

Members of the original Broadway cast including John Gallagher Jr., Rebecca Naomi Jones, Michael Esper, Christina Sajous, Mary Farber, Stark Sands, and more all joined together for some initial greetings and chit-chat (catching up via video, just like the rest of us!) before launching into a gorgeous rendition of “21 Guns,” complete with some of the original hand choreography.

EW has a first look at the performance, which was organized for the anniversary and also to encourage donations to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping entertainment professionals onstage and behind the scenes who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

American Idiot, based on the Green Day concept album of the same name and directed by Michael Mayer, opened at New York’s St. James Theatre a decade ago and closed in April 2011 after a total of 422 performances. (Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also occasionally appeared in the show as "St. Jimmy" throughout its run, though he's not in the video here.) It was a nominee for Best Musical at the 2010 Tony Awards and won a Grammy for its cast recording.

Raise your own salute to 10 years of American Idiot by watching the video above, and head to BroadwayCares.org/Help2020 to donate.

