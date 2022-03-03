All the shows you have to see on Broadway this spring

Cyrano

Calling the Brooklyn Academy of Music its home, Cyrano is not, technically speaking, a Broadway production. But this London transfer of dynamic theatrical duo, director Jamie Lloyd and star James McAvoy, is one of the hottest tickets of the spring. McAvoy stars as the titular lovelorn Cyrano de Bergerac, a soldier who employs his skill with a pen to help another man woo the woman he also loves. In a new adaptation by Martin Crimp, the production strips the story down, using rap, rhyme, and poetry to distill the tale of passion into something rapturous in its simplicity. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Revival and the source of many early pandemic thirst tweets, Cyrano finally gets to make its bow stateside. (Brooklyn Academy of Music, Opens April 5)