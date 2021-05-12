All the Broadway shows that are reopening this fall

The lights will soon go up on Broadway once again, as New York's theater industry has set its sights on restarting performances this fall, beginning Sept. 14. Many details still need to be worked out, of course, but with vaccination rates rising and COVID-19 infection numbers finally falling, there's hope that the light at the end of the tunnel will only get closer as the year goes on.

In the meantime, many shows have already announced their planned return dates for the fall. Here's when you can expect every production, from long-running classics to brand-new works, to raise their curtains, along with how and when you can get tickets.

(This post will be updated with additional return dates as they're announced.)

Ain't Too Proud

Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, which follows the story of the iconic Motown group (as its title would suggest), will resume performances on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Imperial Theatre. (Should that date hold, it will be the first Broadway show in a decade to open on a Saturday.) You can purchase tickets now via the musical's website, Telecharge, or by calling (800) 447-7400.

Aladdin

Disney's Aladdin will once again welcome audiences to a whole new world (different from the whole new world we've lived in for the last year, thankfully) at the New Amsterdam Theater starting Sept. 28. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Caroline, or Change

The first Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change was set to begin previews at Studio 54 on March 13, 2020... and, well, you can guess how that turned out. The musical, which follows a Black maid's day-to-day life in 1963, will now begin previews on Oct. 8, with opening night scheduled for Oct. 27.

Chicago

Chicago will razzle-dazzle audiences once again starting Sept. 14, returning to its longtime home at the Ambassador Theatre just in time for the production's 25th anniversary (Nov. 14). Tickets are on sale now through Telecharge.

Clyde's

A new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), Clyde's will kick off Second Stage Theater's new season this fall at the Hayes Theater. The play takes place at a truck-stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption as they pursue their shared dream of creating the perfect sandwich. Subscriptions for Second Stage's full season are on sale now; individual show tickets go on sale in June.

Come From Away

Come From Away will land back on Broadway Sept. 21, resuming its run at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. (You can buy tickets now via Telecharge.) A filmed version of the musical, which tells the true story of a diverted planeload of passengers landing in Canada on 9/11, is also set to be released by Apple later this year.

Company

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company... or at least it will, when the highly-anticipated revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic finally opens on Broadway, with previews beginning Dec. 20. (The official opening is set for Jan. 9, 2022.) Katrina Lenk leads the cast as gender-flipped protagonist Bobbie — and don't worry, Patti LuPone is also on board to deliver "The Ladies Who Lunch" once again as Joanne. Tickets are on sale now through Telecharge and the show's website.

David Byrne's American Utopia

Diana

Based on the life of the late Princess of Wales, Diana at least got to begin previews before the world shut down last year. They'll resume at the Longacre Theatre on Dec. 1, with opening night now set for Dec. 16. (Tickets are on sale via Telecharge.) But eager audiences can get a look at the musical sooner: Netflix will release a filmed version on Oct. 1.

Hamilton

Fittingly, Broadway's biggest phenomenon of recent years will help it rise up once again. Hamilton will resume performances on day one of Broadway's reopening, Sept. 14, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. You can get your seat in the room where it happens through Ticketmaster.

Jagged Little Pill

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill, inspired by her classic 1995 album, will reopen on Broadway Oct. 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre. "Jagged Little Pill is about the complicated and harrowing effects of what it means to be disconnected from one another — and the beautiful, exhilarating healing that can happen when we rally together in those tough moments, to become beacons of vision and empathy for one another," Morissette said in a statement. "That has never felt more real than during this tumultuous past year, and I could not be more thrilled to glimpse the light at the end of this long tunnel that the live arts community has endured." Tickets are on sale now via Telecharge.

The Lion King

The circle of life will begin again Sept. 14, as The Lion King resumes performances at Broadway's Minskoff Theater. If you just can't wait to see King, you can purchase tickets right now through Ticketmaster.

MJ

MJ, a new musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on Dec. 6 at the (newly refurbished!) Neil Simon Theatre, with Ephraim Sykes (a Tony nominee for Ain't Too Proud) playing the King of Pop. Tickets go on sale May 18 via Ticketmaster.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Get ready to say "Helloooooo!" to a new take on Mrs. Doubtfire when the musical version of the beloved Robin Williams film resumes previews on Oct. 21. (Opening night is now set for Dec. 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.) Rob McClure stars as the titular nanny, a.k.a. struggling actor Daniel Hillard, who adopts the persona as a way to stay in his kids' lives. "One of the most thrilling differences between the movie and the Broadway show is that we are doing this in real-time," McClure previously told EW. "When Daniel Hillard runs into the other room and emerges as everyone's favorite Scottish nanny 18 seconds later, our director can't yell cut and send me to a trailer for five hours. We've got 18 seconds. I can feel the audience sweating with me! 'IS HE GONNA MAKE IT?!?' The stakes are so high!" You, too, can sweat with him by buying tickets via Telecharge.

The Phantom of the Opera

The longest-running show in Broadway history resumes performances Oct. 22 at the Majestic Theatre — a lucky break for Phantom fans, as COVID forced the London production to close after 34 years in the West End. You can purchase tickets through Telecharge.

Six

Six, the pop musical about the wives of Henry VIII, also had its opening night stolen by COVID (it had been set for March 12, 2020, the day the Broadway shutdown began). Fortunately, the wives will get their chance to shine when performances begin on Sept. 17, with opening night now set for Oct. 3. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Tina

Get ready to roll on the river once more as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical resumes performances on Oct. 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. "I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together," Turner said in a statement. You can get tickets now through Ticketmaster.

Trouble in Mind

Alice Childress's 1955 play Trouble in Mind, a somewhat meta, satirical work about the production of a racially charged play, will make its Broadway debut this fall at the American Airlines Theatre. Previews begin Oct. 29, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 18.

Wicked

We'll believe that Jon M. Chu Wicked movie is happening when we see it, but in the meantime, the blockbuster musical will also kick off Broadway's comeback on Sept. 14, returning to the Gershwin Theatre. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster now; no ruby slippers required.