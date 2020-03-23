The Little Mermaid (live-action remake) type Movie genre Musical,

Family

With so many people affected by the coronavirus crisis, some celebrities are doing what they can with their name and fame to help others. On Sunday night, Rosie O'Donnell brought back her old talk show The Rosie O'Donnell Show for a one-night-only livestream featuring a bevy of Broadway stars and fellow celebrities, in order to benefit The Actors Fund, an organization supporting actors, costume designers, ushers, and others impacted by the entertainment industry's shutdown due to COVID-19. Among O'Donnell's guests was iconic Disney composer Alan Menken, who performed a medley of his most famous songs. The entire three-and-a-half-hour stream is available on YouTube, but you can also watch Menken's medley on its own right here.

Before performing, Menken updated O'Donnell and viewers on the status of the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid he's working on. Production has stopped for now due to coronavirus, but Menken said he and Lin-Manuel Miranda have already recorded the new songs they wrote for it. He's also still working on Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted, and referenced giving Hercules further life on stage (an expansion of the musical's brief run in New York's Central Park last summer).

Menken proceeded to play a medley that included "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, "King of New York" from Newsies, "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin, "Go the Distance" from Hercules, and many more (he's got a lot of classics).

Watch the video above.

Related content: