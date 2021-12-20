Pultizer-winning musical A Strange Loop to make Broadway debut this spring

A Strange Loop is officially making the jump to Broadway. In an announcement Monday, producers confirmed that the Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, which received raves and acclaim during its Off-Broadway run, will open at the Lyceum Theater in spring 2022.

Directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly and featuring an original book from Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop tells the story of Usher, a Black composer-lyricist who works as an usher at The Lion King while writing his own show and looking for his own love life. Its unique narrative and sharp examination of race and sexuality earned Jackson a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020, marking the first time a Black musical theater writer has won the award — and the first time a show has received the award without first playing a Broadway stage.

A Strange Loop A Strange Loop | Credit: Marc J. Franklin

The recipient of five Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, six Outer Critics Circle honors, two Obie awards, one Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A Strange Loop debuted at Playwrights Horizons Theater in 2019. Following a buzzy premiere, the show moved to Washington D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theater days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry in 2020. It's currently playing in a critically acclaimed run in D.C. that's been extended to Jan. 9, 2022.

Casting and ticket information will be announced at a later time but amidst a fresh round of COVID-related shutdowns during Broadway's busiest time of the year, it's uplifting to know that some good, original theater is coming our way when we need it most.

