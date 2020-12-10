Ratatouille musical cooked up on TikTok will stage streaming benefit

Ratatouille type Movie genre Animated

Family

Anyone can cook, sure, but not just anyone can create a Ratatouille musical — or can they?

Fans around the world have collaborated on an unofficial musical based on the beloved Pixar movie, with the results going viral on TikTok. And now the community-created sensation is getting its day in the kitchen. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview will present Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical for one night only in a special streaming benefit.

The musical will stream Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. ET, with ticket sales benefitting the Actors Fund. Tickets for the event — presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents — are on sale now. After the premiere, the show will be available to purchase and view on demand for 72 hours.

"Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now," Seaview CEO Greg Nobile said in a statement. "We can't wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of the Actors Fund."

Released in 2007, Ratatouille tells the story of Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt), a rat with a passion for cooking and fine cuisine. When he teams up with a young kitchen worker at a famous Parisian eatery, the two realize they might be the key to helping each other realize their dreams.

The Ratatouille musical videos, meanwhile, have not only remained popular on TikTok, they've also reached wider audiences through YouTube compilations highlighting some of the most popular contributions to the crowd-sourced production.

Although Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is not being produced under the auspices of Pixar or its corporate parent, Disney, it seems clear the folks at Pixar are aware of the phenomenon, considering they recently posted a photo of Remy on their Instagram with the caption "The rat of all our dreams," referencing the ode to Remy that kickstarted all this.