Supersized play The Inheritance sets Broadway closing date

Image zoom Matthew Murphy

The Inheritance type Stage Genre Play,

Drama

The Inheritance‘s Broadway run will soon reach its (Howards) end.

The two-part, seven-hour drama will close on Broadway March 15, its producers announced Thursday. The show opened in New York this past November after a run in London’s West End, and will have played 46 previews (28 of The Inheritance and 18 of The Inheritance Part 2) and 138 regular performances (86 of The Inheritance and 52 of The Inheritance Part 2) by the time it closes.

“From its first preview at the Young Vic in 2018 through the West End and Broadway runs, audiences have been profoundly moved by Matthew Lopez’ beautiful play and Stephen Daldry’s stunning production,” producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman, and Hunter Arnold said in a joint statement. “We are all extremely proud of this production and the 32 actors who bring this ambitious story to life eight times a week and honor the legacy of those we’ve lost to the AIDS epidemic. We thank all of the actors, crew, co-producers, audience members, and community partners who have made this run such a milestone for everyone involved.”

Inspired by E.M. Forster’s classic novel Howards End, The Inheritance transposes the story to contemporary Manhattan, tracing the interweaving lives of several gay men. The play follows Eric and Toby, a 30-something couple who appear to be thriving and in love. On the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. These chance meetings set three generations on a collision course with potentially explosive results.

Tony Goldwyn recently joined the cast in what was slated to be a limited four-moth engagement; he will now see the production through to its conclusion. The Inheritance is currently playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Related content: