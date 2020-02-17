David Byrne's acclaimed American Utopia will return to Broadway this fall

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Byrne’s American Utopia is going to keep burning down the house.

The musician’s acclaimed show will be returning to Broadway this fall, its producers revealed on Sunday. American Utopia will be coming back to Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18 through Jan. 17, 2021, with an opening date to be announced.

The production, which debuted last October on Broadway to rave reviews, wrapped up its first run today, following 121 performances.

“It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need? To see this show,” Byrne said in a statement. “They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September.”

The former Talking Heads frontman adapted his solo 2018 album of the same name into the Broadway production, although he previously told EW that it was not entirely autobiographical.

“In its simplest terms, you’ve got a person who’s very much inside themselves. The show starts off with me holding a brain, and then it moves to a person who gets involved with a larger community, and that’s the band,” he said, adding that 11 musicians joined him on stage. “This person and the whole community move on from that to engaging with a wider world, to engaging with social justice and issues and civic engagement and all those kinds of things. It’s not narrative in a conventional sense; it’s more a narrative of ideas and emotions.”

Byrne will be bringing the 11 musicians along with him when he serves as musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s Feb. 29 episode. Meanwhile, Spike Lee will be directing a filmed version of the Broadway show, which will launch in collaboration with American Utopia’s return in the fall.

Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now.

Related content: