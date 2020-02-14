Watch Jordan Fisher sing 'For Forever' in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen type Stage

Here’s a treat for Dear Evan Hansen fans, Jordan Fisher fans, and anyone who’s Team John Ambrose after watching To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. If you fall into all three categories, then today’s really going to be a good day, and here’s why.

On Friday, the Broadway musical released new photos and video footage of Fisher — who is currently playing the title role in Dear Evan Hansen — singing the final lines of “For Forever,” one of the show’s best songs.

Image zoom Matthew Murphy

Fisher — a Hamilton alum and Dancing with the Stars champ who also starred in last year’s RENT: Live — joined the Evan Hansen cast last month for a 16-week run, playing the lonely teen at the center of the musical’s story. “Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion,” he said when his casting was announced. “I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company.”

Watch above to hear Fisher performing in Dear Evan Hansen, and for more from the actor on To All The Boys and John Ambrose McClaren, be sure to check out EW’s latest digital cover.

