Drag superstar BenDeLaCreme is ready to propose… that you show some love on her biggest solo tour to date.

EW can exclusively reveal that the RuPaul’s Drag Race icon and performing artist will embark on the BenDeLaCreme Is… Ready to be Committed tour, which will see her taking her critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, one-queen extravaganza on the road for a traveling mix of burlesque, comedy, original music, and puppets!

“It’s all about love and romance and one queen’s search for true love, as told through comedy, dance, singing, and puppets!” BenDeLaCreme says in EW’s exclusive video above before tossing a bouquet of flowers toward the camera. “[It’s a] limited engagement about the limitations of engagement. RSVP now!”

Image zoom Liz Nicol

Self-produced, written, and directed by BenDeLaCreme — a theater performer who first rose to national prominence on season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (and later made headlines by self-eliminating on All-Stars 3) — Ready to Be Committed traces the star’s quest to tie the knot, which involves finding a potential spouse, a dress, a cake, and humanity within herself. Thus, she sets out on a race to the altar, courting Grindr suitors, securing bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and even confronting the errant arrows of Cupid himself.

Ready to Be Committed‘s domestic run follows a series of residencies in New York City, Seattle, and Provincetown, where most of the queen’s past solo shows have run in fixed locations. She also partnered with RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Jinkx Monsoon last year for a holiday-themed show All I Want for Christmas Is Attention.

Image zoom Liz Nicol

The first show kicks off April 14 in Portland, ME, before wrapping up on June 15 in Washington, DC. Read on for EW’s exclusive list of BenDeLaCreme Is… Ready to Be Committed tour dates — tickets for which are available at 1:00 p.m. on Ben’s official website — below.

Image zoom Liz Nicol

April 14 — Portland, ME (Port City Music Hall)

April 15 — Boston, MA (Big Night Live)

April 17 — Northampton, MA (Academy of Music)

April 20 — New York, NY (Sony Hall)

April 24 — Orlando, FL (The Plaza Live)

April 26 — Fort Lauderdale, FL (Broward Center for the Performing Arts)

May 7 — Detroit, MI (Majestic Theatre)

May 8 — Des Moines, IA (Wooly’s)

May 9 — Minneapolis, MN (Quincy Hall)

May 11 — Chicago, IL (Thalia Hall)

May 13 — Austin, TX (Emo’s)

May 14 — Dallas, TX (Texas Theatre)

May 18 – May 20 — San Francisco, CA (Oasis)

May 24 – May 25 — Los Angeles, CA (Dynasty Typewriter)

May 27 — Portland, OR (Aladdin Theatre)

May 30 – June 5 — Seattle, WA (The Triple Door)

June 12 — Philadelphia, PA (Union Transfer)

June 15 — Washington, DC (9:30 Club)

