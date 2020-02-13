Jason Alexander directing Broadway-bound adaptation of The War of the Roses

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Jason Alexander is about to go to war.

The award-winning actor is attached to direct a Broadway-bound adaptation of The War of the Roses. The play is based on the original novel by Warren Adler and is being adapted by Rescue Me co-creator Peter Tolan for the stage.

It follows Oliver and Barbara Rose, a wealthy couple seemingly happily married until Barbara asks for a divorce. Then, all hell breaks loose as the two engage in a diabolical, bitter, and funny battle to try to push the other out of their home. As they stake out their territory, everything’s fair game with glassware and various other household items weaponized. It’s an examination of the thin line between love and hate, not to mention a starring role for the Roses chandelier.

The War of the Roses was famously adapted for the screen in 1989, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as the titular Rose couple. Danny DeVito directed and also played a supporting role.

This isn’t the first time a stage adaptation of the novel has eyed Broadway. Back in 2014, a production was announced with Warren Adler on board to adapt his own novel. Producers Jay Gutterman and Cindy Gutterman were attached to that production as well. Gary and Marlene Cohen have now joined the producing team as well.

Casting and the remainder of the creative team are still to be announced. Prior to making the move to Broadway, the production will play the Ogunquit Playhouse this summer. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening set for Sept. 4.

