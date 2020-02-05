Jeremy Jordan to take over role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors revival

There’s a new florist sprouting on Skid Row!

On Wednesday, producers of the critically-acclaimed Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors announced that Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Supergirl) will take over the role of Seymour for an eight-week run, beginning March 17 at the Westside Theater in New York. Jordan, who most recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the play American Son (and its subsequent Netflix adaptation), succeeds Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Spring Awakening) and Jonathan Groff, who originated the role of Seymour in the production.

“It’s exciting,” Jordan told PEOPLE in an interview. “Seymour is definitely a role that I always loved. I remember seeing the [2003 Broadway production]; it was one of the first shows I ever saw in the city, actually. I had seen the movie, but that’s how I became really familiar with it. From there, I went on to sing some of the songs before too, in concerts. But I never thought I’d have the chance to play it, so it’s especially fun to be jumping in to this.”

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour, a down-and-out florist who, along with his crush/co-worker, Audrey (played by Tammy Blanchard), discovers a mysterious plant that just so happens to feed on human flesh and blood. Needless to say, things really blossom from there.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop first premiered Off Broadway in 1982 and was made into a movie of the same name, directed by Frank Oz, in 1986. The 2003 Broadway staging of the musical featured Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler as Seymour and Audrey.

Tickets for Jordan’s performances are on sale now.

Related content: